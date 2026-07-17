Chip Stocks Drag Down Nasdaq and S&P 500 Amid Market Volatility

Chip stocks pulled the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower on Thursday, playing a crucial role in broader market movements despite largely positive U.S. economic data. The technology sector of the S&P 500 fell by 1.8%, with semiconductor stocks dropping a significant 4.3%.

The tech-centric Nasdaq has seen its overall direction increasingly dictated by chip stocks, explained Paul Nolte, a senior wealth advisor. The importance of chips in the S&P 500 grew from 8% three years ago to over 20% today, making their volatility a significant concern for investors.

While other sectors performed well, including healthcare stocks, which rose by 2.2%, the high expectations surrounding chip stocks led to sharp fluctuations. Despite impressive earnings for some companies, the markets remain cautious as the year progresses.