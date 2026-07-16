European Stocks Seek Earnings Revival Amid Middle East Tensions
European stocks experienced modest gains for a third day, restrained by Middle East conflict concerns. Despite strong earnings, the STOXX 600 index rose only 0.16%. The tech sector saw mixed results, while media shares led gains. Investors are cautious, awaiting clearer signals amid geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- Europe
European stocks, continuing a streak of cautious optimism, posted slight gains for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The overarching concern of growing Middle East tensions kept markets tightly bound, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index inching 0.16% higher to 643.73 points.
Despite encouraging corporate earnings that had initially been hoped to divert attention from geopolitical unrest, actual returns were modest, with the index up only 0.41% this week. The technology sector saw divergent outcomes, highlighted by ASML's leap of 3.16%, juxtaposed with declines in semiconductor stocks.
Investors remain vigilant, contemplating potential rate hikes from the European Central Bank, especially if U.S.-Iran hostilities persist. Meanwhile, significant moves in individual stocks, such as Delivery Hero and ABB, showcased the dynamic nature of the market amid ongoing uncertainty.