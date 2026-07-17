Market Turmoil Intensifies as Chip Stocks Plummet Amid AI Rally Concerns

U.S. stock futures fell as the selloff in chip stocks intensified, raising doubts about the sustainability of the AI-driven market rally. Weaker forecasts from Netflix and rising geopolitical tensions further strained investor sentiment. Key indices are on track for weekly declines amid broader market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:04 IST
Market Turmoil Intensifies as Chip Stocks Plummet Amid AI Rally Concerns
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U.S. stock index futures declined on Friday, driven by a deepening selloff in chip stocks. The tumble has forced investors to reevaluate the durability of the year's AI-fueled market rally. Adding to market pressures, a weak forecast from Netflix compounded the negative sentiment.

Following a rapid ascent that had propelled Wall Street's main indices to new heights, investors are retreating from semiconductor trades due to renewed concerns about the scale of AI-related spending. Major chip stocks, including Nvidia and Intel, experienced losses, impacting indices like the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index and the broader Nasdaq.

Geopolitical tensions exacerbated market instability, with Iran's actions in the Gulf and U.S.-China election interference claims further clouding the economic horizon. Despite early positive signals from major banks' earnings and moderate inflation data, the overall market mood remains cautious amid the ongoing volatility.

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