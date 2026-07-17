Census 2027 self-enumeration begins in Tamil Nadu and Tripura

The first phase of Census 2027 has entered a new stage with the launch of the Self-Enumeration (SE) facility in Tamil Nadu and Tripura, giving residents the option to submit their household information online before enumerators begin door-to-door visits next month.

The online self-enumeration process started on July 17 and will remain open until July 31 through the official Census Self-Enumeration portal. Households that complete the process online will receive a Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID), which they should keep ready and share with the Enumerator during the field visit scheduled between August 1 and August 30. This will help officials complete the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) process more efficiently.

Digital census expands to more states

With the inclusion of Tamil Nadu and Tripura, Census operations continue to gather pace across the country. The Houselisting and Housing Census field exercise is already underway in Kerala and Nagaland, where enumerators are visiting households until July 30. Families that choose not to use the online facility will continue to be covered through the traditional door-to-door survey conducted by trained Census staff.

The government has already completed the first phase of Census 2027 in 29 States and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and several other regions, marking significant progress in the nationwide exercise.

Digital tools combined with door-to-door verification

Census 2027 is the first national Census to use digital technology for data collection on such a large scale. Enumerators are collecting information through a dedicated mobile application while continuing with physical household visits to ensure every family is covered.

During the Houselisting and Housing Census phase, officials are collecting details about housing conditions, household characteristics, available amenities and assets through a structured questionnaire containing 33 notified questions. The combination of digital data collection and field verification is expected to improve the speed, accuracy and reliability of Census information.

Confidentiality remains a key priority

The government has assured residents that all information collected during Census operations will remain strictly confidential under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948. The data will be used only for statistical analysis and development planning and will not be shared for any other purpose.

Residents in the notified States and Union Territories have been encouraged to actively participate in the Census process, either by completing the online Self-Enumeration or by cooperating with Enumerators during their household visits. Officials said public participation is essential for creating an accurate national database that supports future planning, infrastructure development and welfare programmes across the country.