Merck's Breakthrough: First Oral Cholesterol Drug Approved

The U.S. FDA has approved Merck's new oral cholesterol-lowering drug, Lipfendra, which marks a significant shift in cholesterol treatment options typically dominated by injections. Designed to treat hypercholesterolemia, Lipfendra targets high LDL cholesterol levels, potentially expanding usage among at-risk heart disease patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:29 IST
Merck's Breakthrough: First Oral Cholesterol Drug Approved
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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to a pioneering oral cholesterol medication by Merck, named Lipfendra. This marks a novel development in the field, traditionally led by injectable medicines.

Merck's Lipfendra is aimed at those suffering from elevated LDL cholesterol, a condition that can lead to heart disease. This approval could enlarge the scope of cholesterol management options for many individuals, especially those unable to use existing injectable treatments.

The American Heart Association notes that approximately 25% of adults in the U.S. are affected by high LDL cholesterol, underlining the potential impact and need for such an innovative solution.

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