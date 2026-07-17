Driving the Future: India's Electric Vehicle Surge

At the EV Ancillaries and Auto Components Conclave, industry leaders emphasized the need for innovation in India's automotive sector to leverage the projected 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030. Investment in proprietary technology and government-backed incentives are crucial for building a robust domestic EV supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:12 IST
Driving the Future: India's Electric Vehicle Surge
Sanjeev Chawla, Additional Development Commissioner, MSME DFO, Karnal, Government of Haryana (Photo/@ASSOCHAM4India). Image Credit: ANI

At the EV Ancillaries and Auto Components Conclave 2026, Sanjeev Chawla, Additional Development Commissioner, MSME DFO, Karnal, highlighted the transformative potential of electric vehicles in India. With NITI Aayog's projection of 30% EV penetration by 2030, Chawla emphasized the urgent need for industry innovation and intellectual property development to seize the burgeoning market opportunity.

Sanjeev Chawla discussed the strategic importance of fostering proprietary technology developments and leveraging government incentives to secure long-term industry growth. He pointed out the critical role of innovation and intellectual property rights in capturing the nascent EV market, suggesting that government-backed grants could accelerate this transition.

By 2030, one-third of all vehicles on Indian roads are expected to be electric, transforming the domestic automotive landscape. M K Sardana, Co-ordinator, Department of Industries and Commerce, stressed the need for auto manufacturers to adapt to this shift, especially in light of the reduced complexity of EV components compared to traditional vehicles. He also noted Haryana's proactive policies to support this transition.

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