Netflix Faces Turbulent Times: A Deep Dive Into Streaming Giant's Struggles

Netflix shares took a significant hit, plummeting over 10% on Friday as the company projected another quarter of slowed revenue growth combined with reduced transparency in viewership data. This development has sparked fears that the streaming giant's once-unmatched growth trajectory may have peaked.

The company, grappling with steep competition from traditional media and platforms like YouTube, announced a rollback in the frequency of its viewing-hours report to annually from semi-annually starting 2027. This follows last year's decision to eliminate subscriber counts, leaving investors largely in the dark.

Analysts point to Netflix's failed acquisition of Warner Bros earlier this year and sluggish adoption of its ad-supported streaming tier as potential growth inhibitors. Market analysts have slashed their price targets, with many expressing doubts about Netflix's strategy as competitors capitalize on its weaknesses.