PM Modi Advocates 'Double-Engine' Development for Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the potential of a 'double-engine' government in Punjab led by BJP, promising rapid development. He inaugurated infrastructure projects, touting BJP's achievements in other states, and highlighted advancements in railways and sports opportunities for the youth, setting the stage for the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:24 IST
PM Modi Advocates 'Double-Engine' Development for Punjab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advocated for a 'double-engine' government in Punjab, suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will catalyze faster development in the state. Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for rail and road projects valued at over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar, Modi stressed that Punjab needs a BJP-led administration to unlock its full potential.

'Only the BJP can deliver meaningful change in Punjab. Under its governance, the state will become self-reliant with increased investments, new job opportunities, and globally-recognized local products,' Modi said. He praised the capabilities of Punjab's farmers and youth, referring to development strides in BJP-governed Haryana and Delhi as model examples.

Modi also criticized the current stagnation in Punjab's development projects, accusing local authorities of misrepresenting central government schemes as their own. He cited Haryana's policy of offering MSP on 24 crops compared to Punjab, urging the youth, particularly those involved in sports, to leverage opportunities from India's growing sports economy. Highlighting the transformation of Indian Railways over the past 12 years under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Modi stated that the revamped Jalandhar Cantt station exemplifies the nation's path towards becoming a developed nation. He also underscored the cultural and commercial roles of the upgraded railway stations, while inaugurating 75 redeveloped stations nationwide.

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