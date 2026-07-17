Wall Street's Decline: AI Rally Reevaluation Fuels Selloff
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as investors reevaluate this year's AI-driven rally. The selloff in chip stocks, coupled with a weak forecast from Netflix, amplified the pressure. The Dow Jones fell 126.5 points, S&P 500 lost 86.2 points, and Nasdaq dropped 469.7 points at the opening bell.
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street's primary indexes saw a drop as trading commenced on Friday. Investors are rethinking this year's artificial intelligence-boosted rally. This reassessment has intensified a decline in chip stocks.
Adding to the financial distress, Netflix's underwhelming forecast has contributed significantly to market pressures.
At the market open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 126.5 points or 0.24%. In parallel, the S&P 500 fell by 86.2 points or 1.14%, while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 469.7 points or 1.81%, indicating a broader market retreat.
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