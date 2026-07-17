Wall Street's Decline: AI Rally Reevaluation Fuels Selloff

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as investors reevaluate this year's AI-driven rally. The selloff in chip stocks, coupled with a weak forecast from Netflix, amplified the pressure. The Dow Jones fell 126.5 points, S&P 500 lost 86.2 points, and Nasdaq dropped 469.7 points at the opening bell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:03 IST
Wall Street's Decline: AI Rally Reevaluation Fuels Selloff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's primary indexes saw a drop as trading commenced on Friday. Investors are rethinking this year's artificial intelligence-boosted rally. This reassessment has intensified a decline in chip stocks.

Adding to the financial distress, Netflix's underwhelming forecast has contributed significantly to market pressures.

At the market open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 126.5 points or 0.24%. In parallel, the S&P 500 fell by 86.2 points or 1.14%, while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 469.7 points or 1.81%, indicating a broader market retreat.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026