Wall Street's Decline: AI Rally Reevaluation Fuels Selloff

Wall Street's primary indexes saw a drop as trading commenced on Friday. Investors are rethinking this year's artificial intelligence-boosted rally. This reassessment has intensified a decline in chip stocks.

Adding to the financial distress, Netflix's underwhelming forecast has contributed significantly to market pressures.

At the market open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 126.5 points or 0.24%. In parallel, the S&P 500 fell by 86.2 points or 1.14%, while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 469.7 points or 1.81%, indicating a broader market retreat.