Election Integrity Dilemma: Non-Citizens on Voter Rolls

In a bid to enhance election security, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin urged officials in California, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania to scrutinize their voter rolls for non-citizens. The call came a day after President Donald Trump's claims of past election interference, which lacked supporting evidence, were reiterated.

Mullin emphasized the need for state cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security, although his statement did not present verified data to substantiate the concerns. Despite this, Mullin highlighted over 250,000 potential non-citizens registered to vote, advocating for Trump-backed legislation like the SAVE America Act.

Meanwhile, President Trump intensified efforts to prioritize election security ahead of the midterms, citing foreign interference without corroborating U.S. intelligence. Trump's ongoing claims of election fraud and integrity issues face scrutiny, with multiple investigations previously debunking widespread fraud claims in the 2020 election.