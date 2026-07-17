Seismic Shock: Chiapas Quake Sparks Tsunami Warning

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near Mexico's southern coast in Chiapas, triggering a tsunami warning. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred near Puerto Madero at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremor caused buildings to shake in neighboring countries, including Guatemala and El Salvador, alarming residents and prompting immediate safety measures.

In response to the seismic activity, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System has issued a threat alert for the affected regions, urging caution and preparedness among the coastal populations.