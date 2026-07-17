Parliamentary Panel Defers Action on Controversial Amendment Bill

The Parliamentary panel has postponed adopting the draft report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to disqualify high-ranking officials detained for serious offenses. The decision comes amidst strong opposition, with further deliberations planned to address widespread concerns about the bill's implications and definitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:36 IST
Parliamentary Panel Defers Action on Controversial Amendment Bill
Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move before the forthcoming monsoon session, the Parliamentary panel examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, has elected to delay the adoption of its draft report. This bill proposes a legal framework for disqualifying high-ranking officials, such as Chief Ministers and the Prime Minister, if they are detained for 30 days on serious criminal charges.

This decision has drawn the ire of several opposition parties, even as some members opposed to the ruling BJP participated in the panel's discussions. The panel chair, Aparajita Sarangi, stated that the report remains pending, as there is a consensus for more stakeholder consultations and thorough deliberations.

During recent discussions, committee members reviewed inputs from Home Ministry officials, and debate ensued over specific bill recommendations, such as defining 'serious criminal offenses.' Amendments suggested the term 'removal' be replaced with 'suspension,' and opposition members underscored the need for judiciary-initiated actions. The panel's chair momentarily left during these debates, and the bill's future in Parliament remains under speculation.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026