Parliamentary Panel Defers Action on Controversial Amendment Bill

In an unexpected move before the forthcoming monsoon session, the Parliamentary panel examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, has elected to delay the adoption of its draft report. This bill proposes a legal framework for disqualifying high-ranking officials, such as Chief Ministers and the Prime Minister, if they are detained for 30 days on serious criminal charges.

This decision has drawn the ire of several opposition parties, even as some members opposed to the ruling BJP participated in the panel's discussions. The panel chair, Aparajita Sarangi, stated that the report remains pending, as there is a consensus for more stakeholder consultations and thorough deliberations.

During recent discussions, committee members reviewed inputs from Home Ministry officials, and debate ensued over specific bill recommendations, such as defining 'serious criminal offenses.' Amendments suggested the term 'removal' be replaced with 'suspension,' and opposition members underscored the need for judiciary-initiated actions. The panel's chair momentarily left during these debates, and the bill's future in Parliament remains under speculation.