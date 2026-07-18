Nikhil Kamath and Brian Armstrong: Dissecting the Future of Crypto and AI

In an insightful podcast episode, Nikhil Kamath engages Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong in a thought-provoking discussion about the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence. They explore the political and economic implications, questioning who truly owns the infrastructure underpinning our digital future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-07-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 10:52 IST
Nikhil Kamath and Brian Armstrong: Dissecting the Future of Crypto and AI
Brian Armstrong in podcast chat with Nikhil Kamath. Image Credit: ANI

In the latest episode of the 'People by WTF' podcast, Nikhil Kamath delves into an illuminating conversation with Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase. Kamath initiates the discussion by challenging traditional notions of cryptocurrency, highlighting its journey from a decentralized protest to a structured establishment. Armstrong asserts that crypto remains apolitical, with hopes for a robust framework that persists beyond current political figures.

The conversation veers toward the Indian crypto landscape, where Armstrong critiques the nation's stringent tax regime as a significant barrier for innovation. He calls for greater visibility from Indian crypto users to influence policy change. Kamath, on the other hand, critiques the potential sovereign risks of a government-issued digital rupee, drawing historical parallels and expressing skepticism toward foreign-controlled financial instruments.

The episode further touches on the implications of artificial intelligence on wealth distribution, with Kamath raising concerns about India's position in the global value chain. Armstrong recognizes the competitive advantage of open-source models, aligning with Kamath's caution against over-reliance on proprietary technologies. The dialogue circles back to autonomy and power, ending on Kamath's cautionary note against complacency, using analogies from real estate to amplify the conversation's broader themes.

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