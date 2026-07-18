UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

The UN experts urged Venezuelan authorities to remove unnecessary restrictions and introduce measures that allow civil society groups to operate more effectively during the emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:58 IST
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake
Image Credit: ChatGPT

United Nations human rights experts have warned that Venezuela is facing an escalating humanitarian crisis after the devastating earthquakes that struck the country on 24 June, saying the disaster has deepened existing social and economic hardships while increasing the vulnerability of millions of people.

The experts expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and stressed that local civil society organisations have become a lifeline for affected communities by filling critical gaps in emergency response and humanitarian assistance.

Civil Society Leading Relief Efforts

According to the UN experts, community organisations, neighbourhood networks, human rights groups and international agencies are playing a central role in rescue operations and recovery efforts. Their work includes searching for missing people, helping identify victims, delivering emergency aid and ensuring healthcare, medicines and other essential supplies reach communities that might otherwise be left without support.

The experts said these organisations have become indispensable during the emergency and called on both Venezuelan authorities and the international community to fully recognise and support their contribution throughout the recovery process.

Restrictions Limiting Humanitarian Work

The experts warned that existing regulations continue to make humanitarian work more difficult. They highlighted the Law on the Oversight, Regularisation, Operation, and Financing of Non-Governmental Organisations and Non-Profit Social Organisations, saying registration and re-registration requirements have become nearly impossible to complete because of administrative delays, leaving many organisations at risk of losing their legal status.

They also pointed to banking regulations imposed by the Venezuelan Superintendency of Banking Sector Institutions (SUDEBAN), which place additional oversight requirements on non-governmental organisations and create barriers to receiving or managing funds. The experts said these measures affect both domestic and international organisations involved in relief operations.

Calls for Easier Access to Humanitarian Aid

The UN experts urged Venezuelan authorities to remove unnecessary restrictions and introduce measures that allow civil society groups to operate more effectively during the emergency. They also encouraged the government to make practical forms of assistance, including cash transfers for affected families, available as part of the disaster response.

The experts stressed that law enforcement agencies should receive clear guidance to protect relief activities and community-led initiatives, ensuring humanitarian workers and volunteers can carry out their work without intimidation or interference.

Recovery Must Respect Human Rights

The experts said disaster recovery should be guided by international human rights standards, with affected communities actively involved in decisions on emergency shelter, reconstruction and long-term recovery plans. They also called on the international community, including the United Nations and humanitarian partners, to help ensure local organisations can continue operating freely.

They said civil society must remain a trusted partner in delivering assistance, monitoring the transparent use of resources and protecting the rights of people affected by the disaster, adding that unrestricted cooperation will be essential for Venezuela's recovery.

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