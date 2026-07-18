Uproar in Dhaka: Minority Communities Protest Arrest of Hindu Leader

In a wave of dissent, demonstrators gathered at the National Press Club in Dhaka, protesting the arrest of Haridas Chandra Tarani Das, a young Hindu man detained by Bangladeshi authorities on alleged money laundering charges. The protest, led by the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, saw leaders urging the authorities to cease what they termed targeted harassment of minority communities.

Manindra Kumar Nath, general secretary of the Unity Council, criticized the arrest, underscoring it as part of a larger pattern of violence against non-Muslim communities. "Over the last two years, numerous attacks and wrongful arrests have plagued Bangladesh," Nath emphasized, calling for immediate action to halt these injustices.

The controversial arrest coincides with growing tensions, following the reported desecration of Lord Ram's image in Gaibandha district. Subrata Chowdhury, a senior leader, issued a stark warning to the government's transitional authorities, demanding exposure of those disrupting religious harmony. He urged for immediate governmental intervention and threatened nationwide strikes if minority rights were not safeguarded.

Chowdhury also questioned the motivations behind the police actions and called for transparency. He made it clear that the minority communities would not remain passive if unjust legal actions persisted, promising unified street movements until their demands for justice were met.

The escalating situation has drawn diplomatic attention from India, with officials expressing concern over the harassment of minorities and urging Bangladesh to address extremism decisively. During a media briefing in New Delhi, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated the call for the protection of religious institutions and minority communities within Bangladesh.