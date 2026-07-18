UN Expert Seeks Justice After Mass Killing in Honduras

A United Nations human rights expert has called on the Honduran government to deliver justice after 20 members of a peasant community were killed in the Rigores community of Bajo Aguán on 21 May 2026, describing the attack as a tragedy that demands a swift and transparent response.

The victims included 14 men, three women and three boys aged 14, 14 and 17. According to information cited by the expert, the group was gathered near a church and preparing to begin their day's work when armed men, reportedly linked to criminal groups, carried out the deadly attack.

Call for a Thorough Investigation

The UN expert said Honduras has a responsibility to ensure that everyone involved in the killings is brought before the courts, including those who planned, ordered or enabled the attack. He urged authorities to conduct a prompt, independent and effective investigation in line with the Minnesota Protocol, an international standard for investigating potentially unlawful deaths.

The expert stressed that accountability should extend beyond those who carried out the violence, adding that no individual, organisation or institution connected to the crime should escape justice.

Families Deserve Justice and Support

The expert said the impact of the killings reaches far beyond the victims' immediate families, affecting entire communities and the wider Honduran society. He called on the government to provide comprehensive reparations for survivors and relatives of those who lost their lives.

He explained that meaningful reparations should include psychological, social and practical support alongside financial compensation, allowing affected families to rebuild their lives while addressing the lasting emotional and material damage caused by the attack.

Addressing Violence in Conflict-Affected Areas

Bajo Aguán has experienced years of tensions linked to land disputes, the oil palm industry and the presence of organised criminal networks. The expert said these conditions make it essential for the government to introduce stronger measures that prevent similar attacks from happening again.

He called for improved protection of peasant communities, stronger efforts to tackle impunity, greater oversight of public authorities and more effective action to reduce violence in areas affected by agrarian conflict.

A Call for Truth and Accountability

The expert said the memory of those killed requires a commitment to truth, justice and reparation, adding that families have the right to know exactly what happened and to see those responsible held accountable through the legal system.

He also urged the international community to continue monitoring the situation and encourage Honduras to meet its human rights obligations, warning that a tragedy of this scale should never remain unresolved or go unpunished.