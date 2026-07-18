UN Experts Urge Kyrgyzstan to Drop Gender Identity Bill

United Nations human rights experts have raised serious concerns over a draft law advancing through Kyrgyzstan's Parliament, warning that the proposed legislation would discriminate against transgender and other gender-diverse people while restricting a range of fundamental rights protected under international law. The experts expressed disappointment after the bill passed its first reading in June, saying the proposed amendments would create legal barriers that could significantly affect the lives of transgender and gender-diverse individuals across the country.

Proposed Law Would Redefine Legal Sex

The draft legislation seeks to define legal sex for civil status and family law purposes as permanent and determined solely by biological characteristics recorded at birth. If adopted, the law would prevent people from changing gender markers on official documents and civil records.

It would also prohibit gender-affirming medical interventions and require parents to raise children according to the sex assigned to them at birth, introducing new legal restrictions on gender identity and expression.

UN Experts Cite Human Rights Concerns

According to the UN experts, the proposed amendments are inconsistent with Kyrgyzstan's Constitution and the country's obligations under international human rights law. They said the bill could undermine the principles of gender equality while affecting the rights to privacy, health, education and personal identity.

The experts also warned that the legislation could restrict freedom of expression along with the rights to peaceful assembly and association, placing additional pressure on transgender and gender-diverse communities.

Claims Behind the Bill Questioned

The experts rejected the arguments used to support the legislation, saying no evidence recognises that gender diversity threatens demographic policy, national security or sustainable development. They stressed that fear of difference or moral disapproval cannot be used as valid grounds for limiting human rights and called on lawmakers to base legislation on evidence and international legal standards rather than prejudice.

Call to Withdraw the Legislation

The UN experts urged Kyrgyzstan's Parliament to withdraw the draft law before it progresses further and encouraged lawmakers to ensure that any future legislation fully respects the country's constitutional guarantees and international human rights commitments.

They said protecting the rights and dignity of every individual remains essential to building an inclusive society where people can live without discrimination or unequal treatment.