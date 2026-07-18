Kuwait Airways Adjusts Flight Schedule Amid Airspace Closure

Kuwait Airways announced a rescheduling of most flights after Kuwait International Airport halted operations due to Iranian missile and drone attacks. The airline attributed these changes to the temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace, ensuring passenger safety amid heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:00 IST
Kuwait Airways Adjusts Flight Schedule Amid Airspace Closure
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  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait Airways announced on Saturday that it has rescheduled the majority of its flights following a temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport. This decision came in the wake of recent missile and drone attacks by Iran.

The disruption in flight schedules was necessitated by the immediate closure of Kuwaiti airspace, as a precautionary measure in response to escalating regional tensions.

The airline is working diligently to accommodate affected passengers and ensure their safety while maintaining efficient service amidst these challenges.

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