Kuwait Airways Adjusts Flight Schedule Amid Airspace Closure

Kuwait Airways announced on Saturday that it has rescheduled the majority of its flights following a temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport. This decision came in the wake of recent missile and drone attacks by Iran.

The disruption in flight schedules was necessitated by the immediate closure of Kuwaiti airspace, as a precautionary measure in response to escalating regional tensions.

The airline is working diligently to accommodate affected passengers and ensure their safety while maintaining efficient service amidst these challenges.