UN Experts Raise Alarm Over Arrest of Indigenous Defenders in Assam

United Nations human rights experts have voiced concern over the arrest and detention of five Indigenous human rights defenders in Assam, warning that the case could weaken efforts to protect Indigenous communities and discourage people from peacefully speaking out against projects that affect their land and rights. The experts said the arrests raise broader concerns about the treatment of Indigenous rights advocates involved in issues linked to business activities and development projects.

Arrests Linked to Tourism Project Protest

According to the UN experts, Assam Police arrested Pranab Doley, Rajib Pegu, Brijit Kutum, Amit Nag and Bhaskar Saikia following protests held on 29 June 2026 over a proposed luxury tourism project in Inglay Pathar, near Kaziranga National Park.

The project is reportedly connected to an agreement between the Assam Government and Juniper Hotels and is associated with the Hyatt group. The experts said the five individuals were involved in peaceful advocacy supporting Indigenous communities concerned about the project's impact on their land and rights.

Concern Over Rights and Civic Space

The experts warned that arresting and prosecuting people engaged in peaceful human rights advocacy can discourage others from raising legitimate concerns and reduce space for public participation.

They referred to findings from the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, which noted that intimidation, surveillance, arrests, legal harassment and reprisals can prevent Indigenous Peoples and their representatives from taking part freely in decisions related to business activities affecting their communities.

The experts stressed that governments have a responsibility to ensure human rights defenders can carry out their work safely and without fear of intimidation or criminalisation.

Call for Fair Treatment and Consultation

The experts also expressed concern over reports linking the local police involved in the arrests to previous allegations of torture and other forms of ill-treatment. They urged authorities to ensure the detained individuals are treated with dignity and that all their legal rights are respected throughout the process.

They called for the immediate release of the five defenders if their detention is based solely on the peaceful exercise of their rights. The experts also urged authorities to suspend land acquisition or development activities until affected Indigenous communities have been meaningfully consulted and their free, prior and informed consent has been obtained.

Business Responsibility and International Cooperation

The experts recalled that the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights require companies to respect human rights by identifying and addressing potential impacts on Indigenous Peoples while ensuring that individuals raising concerns are protected from retaliation.

They also encouraged India to strengthen its engagement with the UN Human Rights Council's Special Procedures, including by accepting pending requests for country visits by mandate holders. The experts confirmed they have already communicated their concerns directly to the Government of India.