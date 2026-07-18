Kali Darbar 2026: A New Dawn for Tantra in India

Kali Darbar 2026, led by Dr. Manmit Kumarr, marked a significant resurgence in global interest towards authentic Tantra in New Delhi. The event highlighted the transformative power of spiritual practices, bringing together over 1000 participants who experienced profound spiritual healing and collective consciousness elevation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 16:02 IST
Kali Darbar 2026: A New Dawn for Tantra in India
India's First Lady Tantra Guru, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Awakens Shakti Consciousness at Historic Kali Darbar 2026. Image Credit: ANI

In New Delhi, the 9th Kali Darbar 2026 has emerged as a landmark spiritual event, drawing seekers from across the globe. Led by the esteemed spiritual leader Dr. Manmit Kumarr, recognized as India’s First Lady Tantra Guru, the gathering fueled a global resurgence in interest towards authentic Tantra and Shakti consciousness.

With a congregation of over 1000 devotees, both in-person and virtually, the event is one of India’s largest public gatherings dedicated to Maa Kali and Tantric wisdom. It transcended ritualism, granting participants a nuanced, deeply personal spiritual experience of healing, faith, and transformation.

Throughout the event, highlights included Maha Havans setting a high-vibration tone, devotional music elevating collective consciousness, and individual blessings offering personal spiritual guidance. Dr. Kumarr emphasized transforming fear into faith through Tantra, aiming to awaken human potential via consciousness and divine connection.

The event also marked a historic milestone for women in Tantra, with Dr. Kumarr pioneering a public movement towards authentic Tantric education. Her efforts in the Academy of Tantra are reviving, preserving, and responsibly teaching India’s sacred traditions, offering structured learning in ancient disciplines like Das Mahavidya and Kali Sadhana.

Concluding with the resounding chant of “Jai Maa Kali” at the Maha Aarti, Kali Darbar 2026 served as a definitive testament to the living path of awareness and transformation. It highlighted the seamless coexistence of profound spirituality with modern life, careers, and familial aspirations.

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