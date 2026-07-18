New Delhi Police Chief Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar emphasized a corruption-free force during his first high-level meeting with senior officers. He warned of strict actions against corrupt personnel, stressing transparency, accountability, and professional conduct. Kumar's appointment coincided with activist Sonam Wangchuk's health concerns amid a hunger strike over examination irregularities.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive inaugural meeting, new Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar delivered a resolute stance against corruption, signaling a renewed commitment to integrity within the force. Addressing senior officers, Kumar reiterated the importance of maintaining a corruption-free image to preserve public trust and the credibility of Delhi Police.
The commissioner underscored zero tolerance for any personnel involved in corrupt practices, emphasizing the need for stern measures against offenders. He urged officers to prioritize transparency and accountability in their duties, ensuring professional conduct remains paramount.
Kumar's appointment, following Satish Golcha's exit, coincided with activist Sonam Wangchuk's critical condition during an extended hunger strike, highlighting broader issues of accountability and governance in the capital.
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