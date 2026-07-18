Escalating Tensions: Iran Responds to U.S. Military Strikes

Iran launched attacks on U.S. Gulf allies after American military strikes targeted Iranian facilities, escalating conflict after a ceasefire collapsed. Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia faced assaults resulting in infrastructure damage and injuries. The tension affects global oil markets, with prices rising over geopolitical uncertainty. International calls for restraint increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 17:09 IST
Escalating Tensions: Iran Responds to U.S. Military Strikes
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On Saturday, Iran targeted U.S. allies in the Gulf, further escalating tensions after a week of American military strikes on Iranian facilities. Kuwait faced severe attacks, including on its desalination plant, prompting Kuwait International Airport to suspend operations due to missile and drone threats.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility, citing retaliatory actions against U.S. military support centers in Kuwait and Bahrain. Reports indicate significant damage to oil facilities, and numerous injuries were reported. The IRGC's response follows strikes on Iranian infrastructure by the U.S., leading Iran to warn of continued attacks on U.S. allies.

Oil prices surged to their highest in a month amid escalating tensions, raising political pressure on President Trump as elections approach. The situation threatens to widen the conflict, and international bodies express concern over the safety of civilian infrastructure.

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