Escalating Tensions: Iran Responds to U.S. Military Strikes

On Saturday, Iran targeted U.S. allies in the Gulf, further escalating tensions after a week of American military strikes on Iranian facilities. Kuwait faced severe attacks, including on its desalination plant, prompting Kuwait International Airport to suspend operations due to missile and drone threats.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility, citing retaliatory actions against U.S. military support centers in Kuwait and Bahrain. Reports indicate significant damage to oil facilities, and numerous injuries were reported. The IRGC's response follows strikes on Iranian infrastructure by the U.S., leading Iran to warn of continued attacks on U.S. allies.

Oil prices surged to their highest in a month amid escalating tensions, raising political pressure on President Trump as elections approach. The situation threatens to widen the conflict, and international bodies express concern over the safety of civilian infrastructure.