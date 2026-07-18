Kuwait Condemns Iran's Aggressive Strikes on Vital Infrastructure

Kuwait has vehemently denounced Iranian military assaults targeting its critical infrastructure, including oil facilities, electrical power stations, and water desalination plants. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement condemning these aggressive acts, which it claims not only threaten civilian lives but also violate international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted Kuwait's strong denunciation over the repeated assaults on its territories. It emphasized the systematic targeting of essential infrastructure as a severe endangerment to civilian safety and a blatant violation of international norms, including the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. Kuwait reserves the right to defend itself and ensure the safety of its citizens.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported significant damage following Iran's strikes, which resulted in multiple injuries and operational disruptions. As a precaution, Kuwait Airways has ceased its flight operations due to the volatile security situation, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the strikes.