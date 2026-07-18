Orange Elephant Studios: Revolutionizing Digital Advertising with Micro Dramas

Orange Elephant Studios is setting a new trend in digital advertising through brand-led micro dramas. By focusing on storytelling, this agency creates engaging content for luxury and start-up brands, achieving high ROI. Their innovation has proven successful, and they continue to expand their portfolio with new and original shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 17:48 IST
Orange Elephant Studios: Revolutionizing Digital Advertising with Micro Dramas
Brand Led Micro Drama' is the future of Indian Advertising over the next 3 years - and the trend is just getting started!. Image Credit: ANI

Orange Elephant Studios, a full-stack digital agency based in New Delhi, is swiftly redefining digital advertising trends with its pioneering brand-led micro dramas.

Led by filmmaker Afroz Khan, the studio has successfully launched innovative projects like 'Unmatched' and the AJIO series, showcasing their strength in captivating storytelling. The results speak volumes, with staggering engagement numbers and extraordinary viewership, illustrating a shift from conventional advertising to narrative-driven content.

The studio continues to capture audiences with a diversified portfolio, including both branded content and premium vertical micro dramas on their platform 'Vertigoes'. By weaving brands seamlessly into compelling narratives, Orange Elephant is not only achieving remarkable brand recognition for its clients but also setting benchmarks in the industry.

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