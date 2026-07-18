Orange Elephant Studios: Revolutionizing Digital Advertising with Micro Dramas

Orange Elephant Studios, a full-stack digital agency based in New Delhi, is swiftly redefining digital advertising trends with its pioneering brand-led micro dramas.

Led by filmmaker Afroz Khan, the studio has successfully launched innovative projects like 'Unmatched' and the AJIO series, showcasing their strength in captivating storytelling. The results speak volumes, with staggering engagement numbers and extraordinary viewership, illustrating a shift from conventional advertising to narrative-driven content.

The studio continues to capture audiences with a diversified portfolio, including both branded content and premium vertical micro dramas on their platform 'Vertigoes'. By weaving brands seamlessly into compelling narratives, Orange Elephant is not only achieving remarkable brand recognition for its clients but also setting benchmarks in the industry.