Sachin Pilot Criticizes Establishment of Marathi Study Centers in Rajasthan

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot has criticized the Rajasthan government's initiative to set up Marathi language study centers in the state's universities. He alleges that this move shifts attention away from pressing issues in the education sector and questions the state's prioritization.

Speaking in Jaipur, Pilot scrutinized the actions of the state's Education Minister, accusing them of a 'revengeful' attitude in administrative tasks such as staff transfers and postings. Pilot claimed that the government's approach deviates from the necessary improvements in educational quality and infrastructure.

Pilot's statements follow the implementation process for ‘Classical Marathi Language Study Centres’ in Rajasthan's universities, which was initiated under the directive of Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde. The measure comes on the heels of Maharashtra's strict enforcement of compulsory Marathi education, as announced by Education Minister Dada Bhuse.