Historic Win Marks New Era for Indian Trap Shooting

India's trap shooting team celebrates Neeru Dhanda's groundbreaking triumph at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup. Under coach Peter Wilson's guidance, the focus is on holistic athlete development. The team is poised for the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou and the Asian Games later this year to continue their upward trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:54 IST
Historic Win Marks New Era for Indian Trap Shooting
India's foreign coach for shotgun trap shooting, Peter Wilson. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's foreign trap shooting coach, Peter Wilson, has heralded Neeru Dhanda's victory at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato as a defining moment for Indian trap shooting. As the team prepares for upcoming international contests, including the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou and the Asian Games, Dhanda's win represents a significant leap forward.

The forthcoming ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun is scheduled from July 20 to 29 in Hangzhou, China. Speaking at a media event hosted by the National Rifle Association of India in New Delhi, Wilson lauded Dhanda for her historic achievement as the first Indian woman to secure an individual gold in Olympic trap shooting.

Under Wilson's mentorship, Indian trap shooting is gaining momentum. Dhanda's success in Italy highlights this progress, following Zoravar Singh Sandhu's bronze at the 2025 ISSF Shotgun World Championship. The coaching team's strategy encompasses comprehensive athlete development, focusing on diet and fitness to prepare for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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