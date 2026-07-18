Controversy Erupts Over Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Medical Report
Dr. Nitin Dighe raises concerns over activist Sonam Wangchuk's medical reports from Safdarjung Hospital, suggesting discrepancies in potassium levels. Wangchuk, admitted post a 20-day fast, reportedly shows signs of dehydration but refuses treatment. Advocates demand his discharge amid speculations and upcoming protest plans.
- Country:
- India
In a developing controversy, Dr. Nitin Dighe has raised suspicions regarding the medical reports of activist Sonam Wangchuk released by Safdarjung Hospital. The reports indicate a deficiency in potassium, which contradicts Dr. Dighe's findings from a blood sample taken earlier that day, showing normal potassium levels.
Dr. Dighe, expressing concerns about denied access to Wangchuk, plans to conduct an independent test. Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has formally requested his discharge due to mistrust in the government facility, seeking to move him to a different hospital.
Wangchuk, previously on a 20-day hunger strike demanding action against alleged exam irregularities, was moved to the hospital under police and court orders. Despite his condition showing dehydration, he refuses intravenous treatment, continuing to draw attention amid planned protests by his wife.
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