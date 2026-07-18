Trump's Truth Social API Sparks Financial Controversy

Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), is planning to charge Wall Street firms up to $100,000 a month for expedited access to the ex-president's posts on the Truth Social platform. A discounted rate of $60,000 per month might be available for a three-year commitment.

This initiative, which could significantly enhance high-frequency trading operations, promises quicker access through the Truth API to influential posts, potentially profiting traders immensely. Immediate backlash, primarily from Democrats, highlighted potential financial benefits for the Trump family, with critics alleging the endeavor to be unethical.

Despite the controversy, TMTG has continued its strategic push into data licensing, signing up clients before the August 1 launch. Prominent Truth Social accounts include those of Trump and his affiliates, underlining debate on financial and ethical implications of such monetization strategies.