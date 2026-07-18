US and Bangladesh Join Forces for Tiger Lightning Military Exercise

The US Army and the Bangladesh Armed Forces are set to embark on their annual Tiger Lightning military exercise, the US Embassy announced in Dhaka. This bilateral operation will include over 160 service members from both countries, aimed at boosting collaboration and operational effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

Tiger Lightning 26 will focus on enhancing jungle operations, counter-terror strategies, and tactical combat casualty care. The exercise aims to provide both nations with an opportunity to understand each other's capabilities and is a key part of the United States Army Pacific's Theatre Army Campaign Plan, which supports security cooperation and professional military relationships.

Initiated in 2017, Tiger Lightning was briefly paused during the pandemic but has resumed annually, taking place in various classroom and field settings, culminating in a significant field training exercise. This year, the opening ceremony was held at the Para Commando Brigade in Sylhet, attended by Major General Ascot A. Winter of USARPAC as the Chief Guest.

Coordinated by the Bangladesh Army's Para Commando Brigade and the Nevada National Guard, this exercise underscores the ongoing collaboration between the United States and Bangladesh across security, disaster management, and humanitarian operations. It involves 66 personnel from the Nevada National Guard and 100 from the Bangladesh Army in 2025, aiming to enhance military professionalism and strengthen bilateral ties.