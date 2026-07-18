Skyroot Aerospace Makes History with Vikram-1: India's First Private Orbital Rocket Launch
India has marked a historic milestone with Skyroot Aerospace's successful launch of Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The mission, 'Mission Aagaman,' executed from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, makes India the third country with private orbital launch capability.
- Country:
- India
Advisor to Gujarat Council on Science and Technology, Narottam Sahoo, hailed the launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, marking a significant milestone in the nation's space efforts. Sahoo emphasized that this initiative is rewriting history, blending innovative technologies.
Developed by space startup Skyroot Aerospace, Vikram-1 successfully reached orbit, showcasing materials produced entirely through 3D printing and carbon fibre technology. The 24-meter rocket, designed for Low Earth Orbit (LEO), hit a 450-km orbit, marking India's foray into the private orbital launch sector.
The groundbreaking mission, 'Mission Aagaman,' initiated from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, featured a range of payloads, including a lab-grown diamond and a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Modi. It underscores India's third position globally in private orbital launch capability, creating waves in the industry.
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Historic Milestone: India's First Private Orbital Rocket Launches Successfully