Sikkim Prepares for a Football Fiesta at MG Marg

Sikkim's CM Prem Singh Tamang announces special arrangements for viewing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, featuring a Fan Park in Gangtok and extended eatery hours. Spain faces Argentina in the match. Emphasizing Sikkim's football passion, Tamang urges fans to celebrate responsibly and safely while enjoying the spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 19:58 IST
Sikkim Prepares for a Football Fiesta at MG Marg
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has unveiled special plans for football fans eager to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. A Chief Minister's Fan Park will be set up at MG Marg in Gangtok, complete with extended operating hours for local eateries to cater to fans of the highly anticipated showdown between Spain and Argentina on Sunday.

Highlighting the state's love for football, CM Tamang commented, "Football is more than just a sport; it is a passion that unites people." The Fan Park will feature a giant LED screen for fans to view the match, showcasing Sikkim's rich footballing culture and talent. Fans can expect an exciting viewing experience within a safe, festive environment.

In preparation for this event, the CM announced that eateries at MG Marg would remain open until 3:30 AM on July 19, ensuring compliance with laws and safety standards. Security and crowd management measures are in place, with the Police Department and other authorities coordinating efforts. Tamang encourages fans to enjoy responsibly, promoting safety and mutual respect during the global sporting spectacle.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026