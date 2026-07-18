Sikkim Prepares for a Football Fiesta at MG Marg

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has unveiled special plans for football fans eager to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. A Chief Minister's Fan Park will be set up at MG Marg in Gangtok, complete with extended operating hours for local eateries to cater to fans of the highly anticipated showdown between Spain and Argentina on Sunday.

Highlighting the state's love for football, CM Tamang commented, "Football is more than just a sport; it is a passion that unites people." The Fan Park will feature a giant LED screen for fans to view the match, showcasing Sikkim's rich footballing culture and talent. Fans can expect an exciting viewing experience within a safe, festive environment.

In preparation for this event, the CM announced that eateries at MG Marg would remain open until 3:30 AM on July 19, ensuring compliance with laws and safety standards. Security and crowd management measures are in place, with the Police Department and other authorities coordinating efforts. Tamang encourages fans to enjoy responsibly, promoting safety and mutual respect during the global sporting spectacle.