European Chemical Sector Faces Temporary Uplift Amid Middle East Conflicts

European chemical companies are expected to post second-quarter results influenced by temporary supply disruptions linked to ongoing Middle East conflicts. The focus remains on whether this uplift can counterbalance weak demand and mounting competition from Asian producers.

Supported by tighter supply conditions, the European chemicals sector has seen some relief in pricing. Still, the industry faces challenges from global overcapacity and intensifying Asian competition, raising investor concerns about long-term prospects. Investors are keenly observing if the companies report sustained volume growth or only temporary pricing benefits, set against the backdrop of the industry's second-half outlook.

Companies like Brenntag, BASF, and Evonik have adjusted their profit forecasts upwards, suggesting some profit margins improvement. However, structural weaknesses persist, with Germany's VCI warning of potential setbacks as stockpiling fades and supply chains stabilize. Analysts note that recent Middle East tensions provided a short-term boost, but long-term demand remains worryingly soft.