U.S. Slaps 50% Tariff on Canadian Goods Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

The United States has implemented a 50% tariff on various Canadian products, reacting to what it deems Canada's unfair trade practices against U.S. industries. Initiated by President Trump, the measures impact goods such as wine, dairy, and furniture. The U.S. accuses Canada of discriminatory practices, leading to deteriorating trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 03:07 IST
U.S. Slaps 50% Tariff on Canadian Goods Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
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The United States is imposing a significant 50% tariff on a range of Canadian goods, citing discriminatory practices against U.S. industries. The White House announced the measure as part of a response to Canada's treatment of U.S. cars, alcohol, and dairy products.

President Donald Trump signed the proclamations using Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. This century-old law permits tariffs up to 50% on imports from specific countries. Items affected include wine, dairy products, and furniture, among others.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized Canada's retaliatory stance against U.S. efforts to rebalance trade. The announcement closely follows Trump's criticism of Canada for recent environmental issues impacting the U.S.

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