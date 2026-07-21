New Pilot Zones Aim to Reclaim Southern Lebanon

In a bid to stabilize southern Lebanon, the Israeli military announced a new collaborative pilot program with U.S. and Lebanese forces. This endeavor aims to establish safe zones, as part of a broader framework agreement, to disarm Hezbollah and ensure a peaceful transition of authority.

The Israeli military stressed close coordination among the involved militaries to implement the plan and warned against any violation. Concurrently, the Lebanese army is preparing to deploy in key southern villages upon Israeli withdrawal, working with a U.S.-led coordination group to ensure the plan's success.

According to a U.S. official remaining anonymous, the pilot zones signify tangible progress, offering Lebanon a pathway to reclaim control over areas traditionally influenced by Hezbollah. The official urged respect for the process, cautioning against any attempts by Hezbollah to disrupt or undermine this strategic initiative.