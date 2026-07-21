Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and Italy Expel Envoys in Spy Row

Russia has declared two Italian diplomats persona non grata in a tit-for-tat move following Italy's expulsion of two Russian military attaches over alleged espionage. Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani calls Russia's response an unjustifiable act of retaliation. The incident highlights rising diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 03:11 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and Italy Expel Envoys in Spy Row
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Amid escalating diplomatic discord, Russia announced on Monday that it had declared two Italian diplomats persona non grata. This retaliatory measure comes in response to Italy's earlier expulsion of two Russian embassy staff accused of espionage.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani revealed on July 9 that the expulsion of Russian military attaches was prompted by their involvement in espionage activities. In retaliation, Russia has ordered Italian diplomats Vittorio Parrella and Davide D’Aprile to leave the country within three days.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, Italian interim Charge d'Affaires Giovanni Scopa was summoned concerning this action. Tajani condemned Russia's move, describing it as an unreasonable act of retaliation that underscores the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

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