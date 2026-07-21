Record AI Copyright Suit Climaxes in $1.5 Billion Settlement

A significant $1.5 billion settlement was approved by a federal judge in San Francisco concerning Anthropic's use of pirated books in its AI model Claude. Authors accused Anthropic of copyright infringement while training the AI. The case marks a landmark U.S. copyright settlement despite objections over its scope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 03:17 IST
Record AI Copyright Suit Climaxes in $1.5 Billion Settlement
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In a groundbreaking decision, a federal judge in San Francisco has sanctioned a $1.5 billion settlement in a copyright infringement case involving AI company Anthropic. The lawsuit was initiated by authors claiming Anthropic misused pirated books without authorization to train its AI chatbot, Claude.

Final approval of the settlement, marking the largest known in U.S. copyright history, was granted by U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin. The case forms part of a series of lawsuits by copyright holders against tech companies over AI training practices.

Despite objections concerning the settlement's size and distribution, the court dismissed these complaints, awarding $101 million in attorney fees. Separate lawsuits from some authors and publishers are ongoing, reflecting continued unrest in the publishing industry.

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