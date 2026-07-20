Parliament's Monsoon Session: Transformative Bills on the Agenda

The Monsoon Session of Parliament kicks off with a packed legislative calendar focused on amending foreign funding laws, tax reforms, MSME support, and higher education. Key bills include the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, and the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, aimed at boosting economic and educational frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:50 IST
Parliament's Monsoon Session: Transformative Bills on the Agenda
Parliament House (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today with the government unveiling an ambitious legislative agenda. Critical proposals include reforms on foreign funding, tax policies, MSME development, and higher education. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, is a top priority, seeking to update rules on foreign contributions.

An important piece of legislation also on the table is the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, aimed at overhauling the higher education system. This bill is currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Additionally, the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, looks to formalize tax exemptions for foreign investors to encourage capital inflow and support the sovereign debt market.

The session's docket includes the Supreme Court Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes increasing the number of Supreme Court judges to manage case backlogs, and the MSME Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, focused on easing business operations for small enterprises. Furthermore, proposed reforms to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act are set for debate. This session, running until August 13, sees the government pressing forward on both new and existing legislative initiatives.

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