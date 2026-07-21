From Parliament to Perpetuity: Eduardo Bolsonaro's American Asylum

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the former Brazilian lawmaker and son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, has secured permanent residency in the U.S., known commonly as a green card. Speaking to Reuters, he revealed that he was granted residency under the EB-1A category, designed for individuals with extraordinary abilities in fields such as science and the arts.

Bolsonaro has resided in the U.S. since early 2025, following a legal sentencing in Brazil. He argues the move was to evade what he describes as unjust persecution by Brazil's Supreme Court. Notably, he has connections with U.S. conservatives and the Trump administration and has denied claims of lobbying against Brazilian interests.

He asserts that he will only return to Brazil if granted amnesty. The political climate surrounding him and his brother, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, includes accusations of unwarranted U.S. tariffs on Brazilian imports. Despite these challenges, Eduardo Bolsonaro emphasizes that staying in the U.S. affords him freedom.