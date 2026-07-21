DOJ Investigates UC San Diego Med School's Admissions Practices

The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinizing the University of California San Diego School of Medicine for allegedly biased admissions practices favoring Black and Hispanic applicants. The move is part of a wider effort by the Trump administration to challenge diversity policies across educational institutions, affecting various universities during its tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 04:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 04:16 IST
DOJ Investigates UC San Diego Med School's Admissions Practices
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused the University of California San Diego School of Medicine of biased admissions practices favoring Black and Hispanic applicants.

This action is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to challenge diversity policies in educational institutions.

UC San Diego, while reviewing the DOJ's communication, maintains its commitment to federal law compliance, insisting academic thresholds are uniformly applied.

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