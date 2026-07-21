U.S. Denounces China's Actions in South China Sea Standoff

The U.S. State Department has issued a strong condemnation of China's recent actions, which it described as 'dangerous and aggressive,' targeting Philippine navy personnel at Second Thomas Shoal. The incident has heightened tensions in the South China Sea region.

The United States has urged China to immediately halt what it called destabilizing conduct. The State Department's call comes amid escalating tensions between China and the Philippines, who have exchanged accusations following a naval encounter.

According to reports, the altercation at the contested waters led to a Philippine navy personnel being injured, with the Philippines alleging it was a result of China's provocations, while China accused Manila of inciting the incident. The situation underscores the ongoing geopolitical frictions in the region.