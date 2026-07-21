Yemen's Houthis Threaten Global Oil Routes: Bab el-Mandeb Strait in Crosshairs

Yemen's Houthis declared a naval blockade on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key oil shipping route. A shutdown could escalate crude prices, disrupt fuel supplies, and impact the global economy. Traders are alert for potential price surges, especially as options dwindle following Houthi attacks on maritime routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 04:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 04:14 IST
Yemen's Houthis Threaten Global Oil Routes: Bab el-Mandeb Strait in Crosshairs
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement announced a blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital artery for global oil trade. This strategic measure threatens to drive crude oil prices upward, creating new pressures on the world economy.

The statement by the Houthi military spokesperson comes as tensions flare between the U.S. and Iran. Oil prices, already sensitive to these geopolitical maneuvers, increased slightly to trade around $89 a barrel following the Houthi pronouncement.

The consequences could be severe for Asian refiners relying on Saudi oil exports, as shipping routes may become longer and more expensive, potentially shifting prices for end consumers across the globe and straining the economic stability further.

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