Yemen's Houthis Threaten Global Oil Routes: Bab el-Mandeb Strait in Crosshairs

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement announced a blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital artery for global oil trade. This strategic measure threatens to drive crude oil prices upward, creating new pressures on the world economy.

The statement by the Houthi military spokesperson comes as tensions flare between the U.S. and Iran. Oil prices, already sensitive to these geopolitical maneuvers, increased slightly to trade around $89 a barrel following the Houthi pronouncement.

The consequences could be severe for Asian refiners relying on Saudi oil exports, as shipping routes may become longer and more expensive, potentially shifting prices for end consumers across the globe and straining the economic stability further.