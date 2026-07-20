June Sees Surprising Surge in US Import Prices Driven by Nonfuel Goods

US import prices unexpectedly increased by 0.3% in June due to rising nonfuel import costs, following larger hikes in previous months. This annual rise of 7.1% marks the highest since August 2022. Meanwhile, declined petroleum prices more than offset fuel price increases, while export prices experienced their first monthly drop in over a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:50 IST
June Sees Surprising Surge in US Import Prices Driven by Nonfuel Goods
US Bureau of Labor Statistics (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The US economy witnessed an unforeseen 0.3% rise in import prices in June, primarily driven by nonfuel imports, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. This uptick follows substantial increases of 1.7% in May and 2.1% in April, setting the stage for a 7.1% annual climb, the highest since August 2022.

Nonfuel import prices surged 4.2% over the year, influenced significantly by higher costs for chemicals and finished nonmetals. Meanwhile, petroleum import prices fell by 0.7%, offsetting a 9.2% rise in natural gas prices. Year-over-year, fuel import prices soared by 44.1%, mainly due to sharp increases in petroleum and natural gas costs.

Concurrently, US export prices dropped 0.6% in June, after a 1.2% rise in May, marking the first monthly decline since May 2025. Despite higher agricultural export prices, nonagricultural exports decreased, contributing to this dip. Over the year, export prices have risen by 10.2%, highlighting ongoing volatility in global trade dynamics.

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