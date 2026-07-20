Revving Up: Suzuki's Drive to Reclaim Indian Roads

Suzuki, once dominant in India's auto market, struggles as consumer preferences shift towards feature-rich, larger vehicles. Despite efforts to adapt, like introducing sunroofs and advanced systems, Maruti Suzuki's market share remains at an all-time low, prompting new strategies to appeal to modern buyers seeking more premium features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:24 IST
Revving Up: Suzuki's Drive to Reclaim Indian Roads
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For four decades, Suzuki vehicles were a staple on Indian roads, capturing a significant market share with their affordable hatchbacks. However, as Indian consumers became wealthier, their preferences shifted towards larger, technologically advanced vehicles, leaving Suzuki's market grip weakened.

Maruti Suzuki's struggle to adapt is evident in its declining market share, now at 39%, as reported by insiders. This decline is attributed to the company's focus on cost-effectiveness, delaying the introduction of sought-after features like sunroofs, which rivals such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra capitalized on earlier.

Despite these challenges, Maruti Suzuki remains a profitable entity. The company is now focusing on rapid product development, enhancing R&D efforts in India, and launching new SUV models to regain its dominance. Whether it can shake off its 'affordable' brand perception and attract a more affluent customer base remains to be seen.

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