Dollar Dips as Global Currencies Edge Higher Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The value of the dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday as investor confidence showed signs of recovery. This interruption comes after a three-day streak of gains due to escalating tensions in the Middle East which dampened risk appetite.

In response, the euro and British pound both nudged higher ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar remained flat against the yen as Japan observed a holiday. The Australian and New Zealand dollars also gained, hinting at stronger support for riskier currencies.

Market focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting with expectations of no change in interest rates, despite ongoing debates over inflation. Bitcoin and ether also saw slight rises, showcasing a mixed reaction in the cryptocurrency market.