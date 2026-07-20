Dollar Dips as Global Currencies Edge Higher Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The dollar fell slightly in Asian trading as investor confidence grew, halting its three-day upswing amid Middle East tensions. The euro and British pound rose, with the U.S. dollar flat against the yen. The market braces for the upcoming ECB meeting and Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:53 IST
Dollar Dips as Global Currencies Edge Higher Amid Geopolitical Tensions
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  • United Kingdom

The value of the dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday as investor confidence showed signs of recovery. This interruption comes after a three-day streak of gains due to escalating tensions in the Middle East which dampened risk appetite.

In response, the euro and British pound both nudged higher ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar remained flat against the yen as Japan observed a holiday. The Australian and New Zealand dollars also gained, hinting at stronger support for riskier currencies.

Market focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting with expectations of no change in interest rates, despite ongoing debates over inflation. Bitcoin and ether also saw slight rises, showcasing a mixed reaction in the cryptocurrency market.

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