China's Youth Unemployment Hits Yearly Low

China's urban youth unemployment rate in June has fallen to its lowest point within a year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. This marks a significant improvement in youth employment conditions across Chinese cities, highlighting positive trends in the country's labor market recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 15:20 IST
China's Youth Unemployment Hits Yearly Low
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  • Country:
  • China

China's urban unemployment rate for youths has reached its lowest point in a year as of June, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

This positive shift signals an improvement in the employment landscape for young people across Chinese cities.

The statistics reveal a noteworthy step in China's ongoing labor market recovery efforts.

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