KPMG Australia Appoints John Sams as New CEO Amid Audit Scandal

KPMG Australia has appointed John Sams as its new CEO following a significant audit leak scandal. Sams, previously the CFO and COO, was selected after a rigorous selection process. The leadership overhaul aims to restore trust and strengthen culture amidst scrutiny from the government and clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 06:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 06:57 IST
KPMG Australia Appoints John Sams as New CEO Amid Audit Scandal
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  • Australia

In a significant leadership shift, KPMG Australia has announced the appointment of John Sams as its new chief executive officer, following an audit leak scandal that shook the firm earlier this year.

Sams, who previously served as the chief financial officer and chief operating officer, steps into the role after a thorough recruitment process that considered both internal and external candidates.

The appointment is part of KPMG's effort to rebuild trust with stakeholders, including the government and major clients, amidst ongoing scrutiny and leadership changes.

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