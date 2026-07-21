KPMG Australia Appoints John Sams as New CEO Amid Audit Scandal

In a significant leadership shift, KPMG Australia has announced the appointment of John Sams as its new chief executive officer, following an audit leak scandal that shook the firm earlier this year.

Sams, who previously served as the chief financial officer and chief operating officer, steps into the role after a thorough recruitment process that considered both internal and external candidates.

The appointment is part of KPMG's effort to rebuild trust with stakeholders, including the government and major clients, amidst ongoing scrutiny and leadership changes.