South Korea's Stock Market Volatility Debate
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung highlighted the criticism that leveraged investment products have amplified stock market volatility. He noted significant concerns from market participants about the policy governing these instruments, stressing the necessity for swift supplementary measures to curb the risks posed by such investments.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung addressed the growing criticism of leveraged investment products, attributing them to increased stock market volatility.
During a cabinet meeting, Lee pointed out the significance of concerns among market participants about the policy regulating these products. He emphasized the urgent need for additional measures.
This comes amid heightened volatility in South Korean equities, with critics arguing that such instruments exacerbate market swings during both selloffs and rallies.
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