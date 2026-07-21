Tragedy on the Road: Bus Fire in Vietnam Claims Lives

A tragic bus fire in southern Vietnam resulted in the deaths of at least seven passengers. The incident occurred en route from Lam Dong province to Ho Chi Minh City. Flames engulfed the bus, leading to an investigation by police. A total of five others were injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 07:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 07:11 IST
Tragedy on the Road: Bus Fire in Vietnam Claims Lives
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  • Country:
  • Vietnam

At least seven lives were lost in a deadly bus fire in southern Vietnam, according to police reports. The tragedy struck early Tuesday.

The bus, en route from Lam Dong province to Ho Chi Minh City, caught fire, trapping passengers as flames rapidly consumed the 24-seat vehicle, stated the Ministry of Public Security.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, while state media reports that five other passengers sustained injuries.

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