Iran's Unseen Assault: The Attack on Bahrain's Air Navigation
Iran's attack on Bahrain's civil air navigation systems was revealed, but operations remain unaffected. The Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority assured that flights and air traffic transit through Bahrain continue smoothly despite the incident, which was addressed in a statement to the state news agency.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran's actions against Bahrain's civil air navigation systems have come to light, according to the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority.
Despite the attempted disruption, officials confirmed that operations were not impacted, with flights continuing without interruption.
The assurance was conveyed through a statement to the national news agency, calming potential concerns among travelers.