Houthis Announce Naval Blockade on Saudi Arabia Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

Yemen's Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on Monday, raising concerns over regional stability and global energy supplies. This development marks a new front in the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran.

The announcement comes after a deadly series of attacks, with two U.S. soldiers killed by Iran in Jordan and another in Iraq. As tensions escalate, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vowed a forceful response, aiming to secure vital shipping routes in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Despite signs of diplomatic negotiations between Tehran and Washington, the situation remains grave, with rising oil prices and increased shipping insurance costs reflecting the broader implications. Efforts continue, involving Iranian and Pakistani officials, to broker a ceasefire and de-escalate the conflict.